Stage I fire restrictions announced for Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Stage I Fire Restrictions are coming to Northwest Montana.

The following areas will go under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 3:



Flathead National Forest, including Hungry Horse-Glacier View, Swan Lake, Spotted Bear, and Tally Lake Ranger Districts to include the Great Bear Wilderness, Mission Mountains Wilderness, and the Flathead National Forest portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. (There are no recreation site campfire exemptions)

Kootenai National Forest, including Rexford, Fortine, Three Rivers, Libby, and Cabinet Ranger Districts. (There are no recreation site campfire exemptions)

Glacier National Park

US Fish & Wildlife Service, including Lost Trail and Swan River National Wildlife Refuge.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, including Kalispell, Libby, and Stillwater Units. State land & private classified forested lands.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within Flathead County and Lincoln County.

County and private jurisdictions under Stage I restrictions include:

Flathead County – Stage I fire restrictions.

Lincoln County – Stage I fire restrictions.

Green Diamond – prohibits campfires on their lands.

Flathead Ridge Ranch – prohibits campfires on their lands.

Southern Pine Plantation of Montana – Industrial Timberlands in Lincoln, Sanders, and Flathead Counties prohibits campfires.

Stimson Private Timber Company – prohibits campfires on their lands.

Stoltze Timber Company – prohibits campfires on their lands.

State and county jurisdictions under Stage II restrictions include:

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, including Plains Unit. State land & private classified forested lands

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within Lake County and Sanders County

Lake County – Stage II fire restrictions

Sanders County– Stage II fire restrictions

The Following are prohibited under State I Fire Restrictions:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire including fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a maintained and working spark arresting device properly installed. For chainsaw use, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum 8-ounce capacity and rating of 2A must be kept with the operator and a round point shovel at least 35 inches long must be kept readily available for use.

Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, except in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum 8-ounce capacity and rating of 2A must be kept with the operator.

Using an explosive including but not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition.

Stage I Exemptions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Persons using a fully enclosed metal stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of a ¼ inch or less used in an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials within 10 feet of the device.

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Violations:

You could be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization and imprisoned up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures.

You can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages if you start a fire.

Know your risk and do your part to prevent accidental wildfire ignitions this summer.

Never discard cigarettes, matches or smoking materials on the ground.

Maintain and clean any logging, farming, or lawn equipment before use.

Ensure trailer chains are properly secured to prevent dragging which can cause sparks.

Avoid driving or parking your vehicle, ATV, or UTV on dry grass.

Debris burning is prohibited in NW Montana during July, August, and September.

For current wildfire and restrictions information visit: https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

