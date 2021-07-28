Stateline Complex fires grow to 3,740 acres

ST. REGIS — The Stateline Complex fires burning southwest of St. Regis have grown to 3,740 acres and are 3% contained.

The road closure for USFS Road 50 (St. Joe River Road) has been expanded from Quartz Creek down to Eagle Creek to the state line on Golds Pass into Montana.

The Stateline Complex showed active fire behavior Tuesday with groups of torching trees, short runs, and spotting, including a spot fire that occurred on the south side of the St. Joe River near the Tumbledown fire.

Fire managers note the remote location, steep terrain, limited access, distance between fires, and lack of suppression resources continue to challenge firefighting efforts.

The Stateline Complex includes the following fires:

Berge Peak - contained

Broadaxe - contained

Deception – 147 acres

Dolly Creek – 705 acres

Fly 2 and Fly 3 merged and is now called the Fly 3 Fire – 92 acres

Fly Creek – 19 acres

Simmons Ridge – 144 acres

Simmons Ridge 2 – 320 acres

Simmons Leg – 43 acres

Swimming Bear – 20 acres

Tumbledown – 2,171 acres

Wampus Creek – 3.8 acres.

Larger fires burning to the west of the Stateline Complex are contributing to high level smoke in the area. Unhealthy air quality will be observed throughout the day.

The Lolo National Forest has issued several emergency closures due to increased fire activity on the Stateline Complex. Road and trail closure information can be found here.

There are 344 people battling the lightning-sparked Stateline Complex fires.