Thorne Creek fire burning 23,500+ acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has burned 23,734 and is 15% contained.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office placed the Thompson River Zone under an evacuation order Thursday due to an increase in fire activity on the south end of the fire. The order covers all residences in the Snider and Copper King communities.

A roadblock manned by Montana National Guard personnel has been set up at the intersection of the ACM road and the County Road. Residents of Snider and Copper King will need passes to access their property.

MTN News

A Pre-Evacuation Warning remains in effect for all residences in the Graves NE, Graves SE, and Harlow zones.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

There are 385 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.