Thorne Creek fire grows to 38,688 acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls is now 38,688 acres and remains 15% contained.

Fire managers report that following two days of Red Flag Warnings, 1.5" of rain fell on the north side of the fire and closer to 0.6" to 0.75" inches on the east.

The Thompson River Zone remains under a Sanders County Sheriff’s evacuation order, and the Ashley Zone is under a pre-evacuation order. The ACM Road, Thompson River Road, Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems, and West Fork of Fishtrap Road -- including the campground -- remain closed.

A total of 53 residences remain under evacuation orders.

A public meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. The meeting will be recorded and posted on YouTube and Facebook.

MTN News

Firefighters continued to work around homes and structures along the Thompson River Road where the fire has grown. No homes or other buildings have been lost, according to the Wednesday update.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

There are 383 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.