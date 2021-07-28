Thorne Creek fire grows to over 10,000 acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire burning outside of Thompson Falls has grown to 10,357 acres and is 0% contained.

A new Evacuation Order has been issued on the northeast side of the power lines in Ashley. An Evacuation Warning had been in effect. A total of 206 residences are now under evacuation orders.

Additionally, residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, and on the east side of the power lines in Harlow remain under an Evacuation Order.

A new Evacuation Warning has been issued for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the west side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South.

A community meeting to discuss the Thorne Creek Fire will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in Ainsworth Park at 200 Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

MTN News

A hotshot crew is arriving Wednesday to help with direct fire attack where it is safe to do so, according to the Wednesday update. They will work closely with air attack, a fixed-wing aircraft that performs aerial reconnaissance of the overall fire situation.

The three helicopters assigned to this fire will be joined by two single engine air tankers and one large air tanker to assist with dropping water and retardant where necessary and appropriate.

The Structure Protection Group continues to work with the local fire departments and Sanders County to identify and assess all residences and buildings in and near the fire area. No structures have been lost.

Click here for information on road and trail closures in the area.

courtesy image

Fire managers note that of the 66 large uncontained fires in the country, 35 are in the Northern Rockies region. A major challenge is getting resources including personnel, crews, engines, and aircraft.

A fire information line is available at (208) 274-9674 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. There are 153 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Thorne Creek fire is considered a long-term event due to its location in steep, rocky terrain with heavy downed trees that makes it difficult to access with heavy equipment and crews.