Update on wildfires burning at Snowbowl north of Missoula (Aug. 21)

MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on two wildfires that broke out on Wednesday at Snowbowl in Missoula.

The Jenny Fire and the Point Six Fire are burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness area.

The Jenny Fire, which is located closest to Jenny Lake, was reported first in the mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

The Point Six Fire, which is burning near a communications site, was detected a few hours later.

Video of the Point Six Fire:

Point Six Fire burning near Snowbowl

The fires are burning in steep, rugged terrain, making access a significant challenge, according to a social media post.

The two wildfires could be seen from Missoula overnight because of where they are burning.

Firefighters are using air support to battle the blazes, and aircraft will be visible throughout Thursday as firefighters work on direct suppression.

Lolo National Forest The Point 6 Fire burning near Snowbowl north of Missoula.

There are currently no evacuations in place, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

The Lolo National Forest reports the total acreage for the two fires is 5 acres.

However, officials note the acreage burned may change as better mapping becomes available.