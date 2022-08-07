Weasel Fire update: Aug. 7

A wildfire in Lincoln County has now burned 2,384 acres.

The Weasel Fire is burning on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.

The fire crossed onto the Flathead National Forest and into Canada on Thursday as it continues to burn in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

NFS Road 319 (Therriault Lakes Road) is closed from the Foundation Creek Trailhead North to the end of the road due to the fire.

Additionally, Big Therriault and Little Therriault Campgrounds are currently inaccessible due to the road closure.

People using Grave Creek Road or the area are asked to use caution and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

The Weasel Fire was sparked by lightning on July 30.