Weasel Wildfire burning in Lincoln County grows to 1,100 acres

A wildfire in Lincoln County grew substantially on Thursday and has now burned 1,100 acres.

The Weasel Fire is burning on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.

MTN News

A social media post notes there was "extreme wind-driven fire behavior" and that blaze "made an extended run Northeast towards Frozen Lake."

The fire crossed onto the Flathead National Forest and into Canada as it continues to burn in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

Kootenai National Forest officials note that because of increased activity on the fire, NFS Road 319 (Therriault Lakes Road) is closed from the Foundation Creek Trailhead North to the end of the road.

Additionally, Big Therriault and Little Therriault Campgrounds are currently inaccessible due to the road closure.

People using Grave Creek Road or the area are asked to use caution and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

There are 75 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 30.