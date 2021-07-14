West Lolo Complex fires at 1,533 acres, community meeting planned

The West Lolo Complex fires in Mineral and Sanders counties have burned an estimated 1,533 acres and is 1% contained.

Fire managers report progress is being made in containing several fires initially assigned to the West Lolo Complex.

The Deep Creek, Quinn, Upper Graves Creek, and Thompson Creek fires that were previously part of the complex are contained.

Firefighters are focusing their efforts on Deep Lookout Mountain, Siegel, and Sheep Creek fires.

Approximately 20 structures are currently threatened by the fires.

A public meeting will be held at the Community Hall in Thompson Falls on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There are nearly 340 people assigned to battle the West Lolo Complex fires.

Superior Ranger District:

Sunset Fire: 19 acres, located up on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis

Containment lines around the Sunset fire successfully held through hot and windy conditions yesterday and there was no additional fire spread. Today, mop up operations will continue to ensure no heat exists within the fire’s perimeter. Fire managers anticipate releasing resources this evening. Those resources will be re-assigned to a fire within the Complex that has been prioritized according to values at risk and firefighter and public safety.

Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 327 acres, located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I-90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout

The perimeter of the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire spread north and east yesterday within steep, timber-heavy terrain. Resources worked to build containment lines around two spot fires located southeast of the main fire. Today, fire crews will continue to work with air resources and heavy equipment to construct containment lines around the main fire. Additional resources will be shifted to the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire as containment on other fires within the Complex are completed.

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District:

Sheep Fire: 3 acres, located on the west of the Clark Fork River across from Quinn’s Hot Springs, ½ mile off the ridgeline, and visible from Highway 135 and Highway 200

Firefighters have successfully contained the Sheep fire and will continue today with mop up operations. The speedy, efficient progress made on this fire allows for additional resources to be re-assigned to the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire, as it remains the highest priority.

Cataract Fire:1 acre, located east of Cataract Ridge

No growth on the Cataract fire yesterday. Fire crews will continue mop up of the fire today.

Siegel Fire: 20 acres, located 3-4 miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs

Yesterday, the Siegel fire grew minimally due to the suppression efforts from the previous few days. Today, firefighters will continue mop up of the fire’s interior. Resources that have completed assigned suppression actions will shift to support higher priority fires within the Complex.

Thorne Creek and Winniemuck: 1,163 acres, located North East of Thompson Falls

The Thorne Creek and Winniemuck fires are burning in close proximity to each other. Both grew in size yesterday and are expected to burn together in the next few days. They are located in steep, rugged terrain, in heavy dead, downed fuels in the Cube Iron/Silcox area and, in their current location, pose an extreme risk to firefighter safety. Fire managers with the use of aerial reconnaissance have been daily assessing where and when to gain access while developing a full suppression strategy. Today, tree felling assisted by heavy equipment will begin in areas identified as access points to implement suppression actions. Smoke will be visible from these fires and, at times, could be significant. Fire managers are continually monitoring all fires from the ground and air and will reprioritize the use of limited resources if threats to the values at risk change.

Evacuations, Closures, and Additional Information: