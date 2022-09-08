Wildfire burning in southern Hill County

A wildfire sparked on Wednesday afternoon in southern Hill County.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned an estimated 800 acres, according to the MT Fire Info website .

Emergency crews are at the scene, and people are advised to stay away from the area.

MTN News

Hill County DES Coordinator Amanda Frickel said they are putting out an advisory for people to stay off of Taylor Road from Beaver Creek Park to Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation, according to Havre Daily News.

At this point, there is no word on the size of the fire, nor the suspected cause.

We will update you if we get more information.