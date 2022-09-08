Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Wildfire burning in southern Hill County

Eagle Creek Fire
Donny & Marla Boyce
Eagle Creek Fire
Eagle Creek Fire
Eagle Creek Fire
Eagle Creek Fire
Wildfire reported in southern Hill County
eagle creek fire map
Wildfire reported in southern Hill County
Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:29:25-04

A wildfire sparked on Wednesday afternoon in southern Hill County.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned an estimated 800 acres, according to the MT Fire Info website.

Emergency crews are at the scene, and people are advised to stay away from the area.

eagle creek fire map

Hill County DES Coordinator Amanda Frickel said they are putting out an advisory for people to stay off of Taylor Road from Beaver Creek Park to Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation, according to Havre Daily News.

At this point, there is no word on the size of the fire, nor the suspected cause.

We will update you if we get more information.

Eagle Creek Fire
Eagle Creek Fire

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App