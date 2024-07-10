Watch Now
Wildfire east of Helena estimated at 200 acres, Type III team ordered

The Horse Gulch Fire has grown quickly grew due to high temperatures, wind, and low relative humidity
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 10, 2024

HELENA — Fire crews on the Horse Gulch Fire east of Helena say the wildfire is estimated at 200 acres Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and quickly grew due to high temperatures, wind, and low relative humidity.

According to the website Inciweb, the fire has been determined to be human-caused.

Fire behavior is considered active. The fire is burning in dense timber with heavy and dead downed trees and other fuels on Forest Service land about five miles south of York. Similar conditions Wednesday are expected to create active burning on the fire.

Fire managers have ordered a Type III team to take over the fire starting Thursday. Fire crews are currently focusing on the western and southern sides of the fire.

According to the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office, no evacuations have been ordered. People should avoid the Cave Gulch and Jim Town areas where fire crews are working.

