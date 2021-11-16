Wildfire forces evacuations in Stillwater County

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office has announced evacuations due to a wildfire.

Evacuations are in place for residents from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road to South Fiddler Creek Road including Ingersoll to Roscoe.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook evacuees can go to the Anipro Arena and The Stillwater Pavillion (Little Metra).

The fire is located off of West Rosebud Road into Fiddler Creek Road.

The fire was reported at about 11:32 pm on Monday in the West Rosebud area, fire officials said. As of Tuesday morning the fire is approximately 2,500 acres.

Anyone with questions can call 406-322-8065. The sheriff's office asks residents to only use 911 for emergencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

