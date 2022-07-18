Wildfire northeast of Helena was sparked by lightning strike

HELENA - The Moors Mountain Fire saw little reported growth Sunday night, with the total estimated area burned still at 150 acres.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

A Central Montana Type III Team took command of the fire Monday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The fire is burning in heavy timber in the Gate of the Mountains Wilderness.

The public is asked to avoid the popular Refrigerator Canyon Trail which is expected to be closed to the public due to the fire.

Smokejumpers and aerial firefighting resources attacked the fire over the weekend.

On, July 17 a 20-person crew hiked into the fire. Aerial support and hand crews are assigned Monday to help hold the fire west of private infrastructure and jurisdiction.

The Type III Team says 30-40 mph westerly winds are anticipated Monday with gusts up to 60 mph.

