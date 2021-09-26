UPDATE: Fire still active as I-90 reopens on Homestake Pass

UPDATE, 5 PM: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports that Interstate 90 is open again in both eastbound and westbound lanes on Homestake Pass.

The Sheriff's Office said the fire that caused the closure on Sunday is still active. Responders remain on scene.

Travelers through the area are asked to slow down and move over for emergency responders.



(first report)

A wildfire on Homestake Pass has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that I-90 eastbound is shut down at mile marker 233, and Butte officials have the interstate closed at Continental.

The fire is on the south side of the interstate moving north, according to the Sheriff's Office, and resources are on scene evaluating. More resources are en route to the fire.

MTN's John Emeigh reports from the scene of the fire that eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 233. Helicopters have been seen making bucket drops, and fixed-wing aircraft have begun making retardant drops ahead of the fire.

Officials ask the public not to call 911 for updates, avoid the area, and to slow down and move over for emergency personnel.

We will update you as we get more information.