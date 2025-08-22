Wildfires burning over 1,900 acres in Powell County

MISSOULA - The Windy Rock Fire and Devil Mountain Fire, 15 miles northeast of Drummond, have burned 1,957 acres and remain 0% contained.

A public meeting to discuss the firefighting efforts will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Helmville Community Center.

The fires are being managed as one incident under the County Assist Team.

Crews performed structure assessments and protection in communities surrounding the fire area on Thursday.

Fire managers report that Very Large Air Tankers have been effective in slowing the rate of spread to the northwest of the Devil Mountain Fire, which has allowed ground crews to engage in direct suppression efforts.

There are 366 people, including 11 engines and four helicopters, assigned to the fires.