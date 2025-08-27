Windy Rock Fire remains at 3,631 acres, 0% containment

HELMVILLE - The Windy Rock Fire, located 15 miles northeast of Drummond, is holding at 3,631 acres with 0% containment as of Wednesday.

An emergency evacuation order for all residents in the OS/Garnet Mountain Property Association (Reforestation Area), located south of Helmville, issued by the Powell County Sheriff's Office, remains in effect.

A community meeting to discuss the firefighting efforts will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Helmville Community Center located on Highway 271.

Firefighters have continued to strengthen and reinforce control lines around the fire’s perimeter, with fire managers reporting that fire activity increased Tuesday in the northwest area of the fire due to shifting winds.

Fire behavior has also increased north of Sandstone Road.

The Windy Rock Fire's size includes the combined acreage from the Devil Mountain Fire. Both fires were ignited by lightning strikes in the area.

There are 542 people assigned to the wildfires, which were first detected on August 14.