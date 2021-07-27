Woods Creek Fire in the Big Belt Mountains has burned 3,700 acres

GREAT FALLS — Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest said on Tuesday morning that the Woods Creek Fire ( Inciweb ) has now burned an estimated 3,700 acres.

The lightning-sparked fire was discovered on Saturday, July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains.

Trail closures include:

Trail #118 from the stove camp trailhead (T9N R3E Sec19) to its terminus at the upper end of road 4171-Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 23).

Trail #142 from the trailhead off Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 29) to the intersection with trail #118.

Trail # 140 from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec7) to the intersection with trail #118.

Trail #141 beginning at road #575 (T9N R4E Sec 5) to the intersection with trail #140.

Trail #140A from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec 7) to the terminus at Camas Lake.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structures.