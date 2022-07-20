YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park announced on Wednesday that fire danger in the park is now "high."

Park officials said in a media release there are currently no active wildland fires and no fire restrictions in place in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

To stay informed about fire activity in the park, visit the Current Fire Activity page on the YNP website.