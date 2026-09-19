FORE! Grizzly bears spotted swimming in Polson Bay and on dock near local golf course

POLSON — Wildlife officials are warning residents and golfers in Polson to use extreme caution after two grizzly bears were recently spotted in the area.

CSKT NRD Fish, Wildlife, Recreation & Conservation Facebook page Two grizzly bears were spotted swimming in Polson Bay and on a dock near the Polson Bay Golf Course. One has been trapped and will be relocated.

The bears were seen swimming in Polson Bay and were also spotted on a dock near the Polson Bay Golf Course. Police and wildlife biologists responded to the area, where they safely trapped one of the bears. That bear will be relocated. The second bear appears to have left the area.

CSKT NRD Fish, Wildlife, Recreation & Conservation Facebook page Two grizzly bears were spotted in Polson Bay and near a local golf course. One has been trapped and will be relocated.

Officials say bears are actively searching for food as they prepare for hibernation, and there have been several recent negative encounters between humans and bears in the region.

Residents and visitors are urged to keep a close eye on children and pets, secure garbage, and keep a safe distance from any wildlife. Any bear sightings should be reported to game wardens. Call 911 in an emergency.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

