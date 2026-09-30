Frenchtown Fire: Report vehicle crashes right away, so we can prioritize calls

Frenchtown firefighters are reminding people involved in crashes to report them immediately to help responders prioritize calls.

Frenchtown firefighters and other responders responded to a report of a vehicle rollover at 5:16 a.m. Wednesday on Petty Creek Road just north of Hideaway Lane. A nearby resident had reported the crash and had returned to the scene to look for victims.

Also responding were MESI ambulance, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and LifeFlight.

Frenchtown firefighters arrived on scene, then checked the vehicle and surrounding dense brush. No victims were found, and the vehicle appeared to have been there for a long time, according to a Frenchtown Rural Fire District social media post.

Firefighters noted in the post that the call took resources away from a medical emergency called in just minutes earlier.

"Had the occupant of the vehicle called to report the accident, as required by law and common sense, those resources could have focused on the medical emergency," the post read.