Gianforte administration adopts block of transgender birth certificate changes

HELENA — Gov. Gianforte's administration published a rule change Thursday to say the state health department will not amend the sex marker on a birth certificate based on “gender transition, gender identity, or change of gender.”

In June, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services held an almost three-hour long public hearing on the new proposed rule, during which more than 100 people spoke against the rule with two speaking in favor of it. Many of those who spoke against the rule cited the potential mental health consequences for transgender people who cannot affirm their gender identity on their birth certificates.

In DPHHS' response, it said it did not know of any evidence that "the rule will lead to increased rates of suicide within the transgender community," as some people at the hearing said.

New DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton signed the rule amendments and scheduled the rule to go into effect Sept. 10. The department also repealed a similar emergency rule it issued in May after Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses ordered the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to stop enforcing a 2021 law.

Under the 2021 law, transgender Montanans needed to show proof they’d undergone surgery and gotten a court order before the state would swap their birth certificate sex or gender marker. Two transgender Montanans sued over the law and Moses ordered the department to stop enforcing it while the case was argued in court.

DPHHS said its rule change would not allow changes to sex markers on birth certificates, but the department would repeal the rule if the 2021 law was upheld by Moses' court.

When Moses issued the preliminary injunction, the ACLU said the state was supposed to return to the status quo, which the judge’s order identified as the 2017 law. In contrast to the 2021 law, the 2017 method required just a form and an affidavit from the person seeking the fix.

In the Moses order granting the preliminary injunction, he said, "transgender people who are denied accurate birth certificates are deprived of significant control over" how they disclose their transgender identity. A mismatch between a person's gender identity and the information on their birth certificate also subjects transgender people to discrimination and harassment at work, at the doctor's office and in interactions with government officials, the order said.

"A mismatch between someone's gender identity and the information on their birth certificate may even subject them to violence," according to the order.

DPHHS did not respond to a request to speak with Brereton about the new rule amendments.

