Gianforte wins Republican primary for Montana governor

Incumbent Governor Greg Gianforte has been called as the winner in the Republican primary for Montana governor by Decision Desk.

Gianforte fended off a primary challenge from first-term State Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside with more than 77% percent of votes as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.



Gianforte, a former tech-industry entrepreneur from Bozeman, served one term as Montana's U.S. House Representative and was elected as governor in 2020.

Smith said he decided to run for governor a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, saying he believed Gianforte hadn’t governed as a true conservative.

Gianforte says he will once again be joined on the ticket by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, an attorney from Great Falls.