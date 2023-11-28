Governor Gianforte visits Greenough to cut down holiday tree

GREENOUGH — Governor Greg Gianforte travled from Helena to Greenough for the chopping down of the holiday tree that will go inside the capitol building.

Governor Gianforte went into the woods to the site of DNRC trust lands where the perfect holiday tree for the capitol building was cut down.

Before the tree was cut he met with the workers on the lumber site and signed a permit to remove and harvest this particular tree.

The tree in Greenough was chosen because it was on a DNRC site and the Government wanted to show its appreciation for the organization.

Kristen Baker-Dickinson with the DNRC says the Government using a tree from this site highlights the work they do in managing their land sustainably and how the organization operates.

“This is a core part of how DNRC manages their trust lands is through timber management and that we look forward to providing any opportunity for the public to be more educated into what and how we do things.”

Baker-Dickinson said when asked what it means to have a tree from one of their sites in the capitol.

The tree will be set up and decorated in the capital building Monday December 4.

More information on the DNRC’s trust lands can be found at https://dnrc.mt.gov/TrustLand/about/understanding-trust-land