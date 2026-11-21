MISSOULA, MT — The Brawl of the Wild may not have been in Missoula this year, but that didn't stop fans from coming together for what many call a Montana holiday.

Fans of all ages gathered at the Missoula Public Library for a free watch party hosted by the University of Montana Retirees Association, complete with snacks, door prizes, and plenty of football.

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Cat-Griz Missoula Watch Party

Heather Pierce, a Missoula resident, is among the Brawl of the Wild fans who wanted to enjoy the game without the packed bar atmosphere.

"I don't like the big crowds in the bar," Pierce said.

For the UM Retirees Association, the event served a bigger purpose. Dan Doyle with the association said the group works to help retirees stay connected, and events like this are one way to bring people together.

"It fits in very well with our mission," Doyle said.

"Research shows that kind of connection is good for health and mental health too," Doyle said.

But the watch party wasn't just for retirees. Fans of all ages could come together for a rivalry that, for many Montanans, is about more than football.

"It's a football tradition and one of the greatest rivalries in football tradition, and it's a lot of fun," one fan said.

While the event was open to all fans, the crowd on Saturday was decidedly Griz.

"Go Griz, always!" Pierce said.