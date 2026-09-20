Health officials: Measles exposure reported at three sites across Flathead Co.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) says a person with measles visited several public places in Flathead County while they were infectious.

The potential exposure dates range from Sept. 8-11., according to FCCHD.

So far, health officials have identified three locations the person visited:

Glacier Highland Gift Store & Restaurant, 12555 Hwy 2E, West Glacier, Sept. 8-11

Logan Health Primary Care, 1675 Talbot Road, Columbia Falls, Sept. 8, noon to 5 p.m.

Amtrak Train No. 8, traveling east from West Glacier, Sept. 11

FCCHD says health officials are waiting on test results for another suspected case and say more exposure sites could be identified.

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, so the possible exposure window includes both the time the person was present and the following two hours. Measles symptoms typically start with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by small white spots inside the cheeks. Seven to 14 days after exposure, a red rash usually appears on the face and then spreads across the body.

Anyone who may have been exposed should fill out the Measles Exposure Self-Assessment on the health department’s website. Click here to fill out the form.

If you develop symptoms of measles, FCCHD says you should contact your healthcare provider by phone for instructions. Those impacted are advised to stay home and avoid visitors until you are cleared by a medical professional or until measles is ruled out.

FCCHD says people who are generally not at risk include those who have been vaccinated, had measles before, have lab-confirmed immunity, or were born before 1957.