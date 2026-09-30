Hiker dies after falling 500 feet from cliff above Leigh Lake

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mt. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported that a hiker died after falling 500 feet from a cliff above Leigh Lake.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday just before 4 p.m., they received reports that a man fell while hiking down from Snowshoe Park with a group.

The sheriff's office said a helicopter from the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit and members of David Thompson Search and Rescue responded to the area, but once the helicopter arrived, they couldn't locate the hiker before dark.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said search and rescue members returned to the area, located the hiker, and relayed his location.

Due to the location, the sheriff's office said that air medics were unable to safely retrieve the hiker by themselves and had to transport search and rescue members up to a safe area to work in order to use ropes to recover the body.

According to the sheriff's office, the hiker was lying on a ledge about 1,900 feet above Leigh Lake, and they estimated he fell about 500 feet.