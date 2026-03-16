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Historic Izaak Walton Inn near Glacier National Park listed for $18 million after closing

The Izaak Walton Inn, a nearly 90-acre property built in 1939 as a Great Northern Railway Lodge, closed in February due to company-wide financial hardship.
Izaak Walton Inn
MTN News
An employee tells MTN that the Izzak Walton Inn is closing due to company-wide financial hardship and that all employees must be moved out of employee housing by March 4, 2026.
Izaak Walton Inn
Posted

ESSEX — A historic hotel near Glacier National Park is now up for sale after shutting down a little over a month ago.

The Izaak Walton Inn was recently listed on ERA Real Estate’s website for $18 million after the company, LOGE Glacier, closed down operations of the building back in February.

WATCH: Historic Glacier National Park hotel listed for $18M after closing

Historic Glacier National Park hotel listed for $18M after closing

The nearly 90-acre property located just outside of Glacier was built in 1939 as a Great Northern Railway Lodge.

MTN initially reported that the hotel was closed due to company-wide financial hardship, and 17 full-time employees were affected.

LOGE purchased the historic hotel in December 2022.

MTN News has reached out to LOGE for comment, but has not heard back.

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