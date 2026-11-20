HOT SPRINGS, MT — A traffic stop involving Hot Springs Police Chief Eric Larson has raised questions in the community about what happened — including what took place before his body camera started rolling.

Shanna Camenzind owns The Sassy Saddle Beer Parlor in Hot Springs. She says her landlord, Nick Barber, did not want Larson there Sunday night, where he's seen walking in wearing a hooded sweatshirt, so she declined to serve him. Barber declined a request for comment.

"I told him ultimately it was going to be Nick's decision, and Nick said no," Camenzind said.

Camenzind says less than an hour later, Larson returned in police uniform.

"He came back 45 to 50 minutes later in full uniform," Camenzind said.

Larson said on body camera that he smelled marijuana inside the bar, prompting his return while on duty.

Later, Larson pulled over Barber — the same man who had asked him to leave.

"I pulled you over for not having a license plate light," Larson said during the stop.

What happened next drew concern from the community. Larson's body-camera footage shows him using a Taser and pepper spray during the stop. Video of the encounter was also posted to Facebook, with community members questioning whether that level of force was necessary.

Larson's body camera stopped recording after he left the bar. It picked up again at Barber's vehicle.

Hot Springs Mayor Randy Woods says Larson notified him once Barber was in custody.

"Since he is chief of police, I am supervisor. He notified me as soon as he got the suspect in custody," Woods said.

Woods confirmed that officers can turn the camera on and off, and said he believes it was an accident that the camera was not on during the gap in Larson's body-camera footage.

"The video released by citizens didn't show the full picture, which is why we chose to release it," Woods said.

Larson was later placed on administrative leave, but Woods says the leave itself was not disciplinary.

"I decided to put him on leave so the public don't feel like he was involved with the investigation," Woods said.

Woods says after reviewing the footage, he believes Larson followed his training.

"From what I reviewed, he did the traffic stop exactly as they would be trained at a law enforcement academy," Woods said.

Camenzind says the incident has left some in the community concerned.

"I think a lot of people are in fear about just living their life around here," Camenzind said.

Woods says the matter has been referred to the Sanders County Attorney's Office for review of possible misconduct. That office did not respond before air time.