Hot Springs woman killed in crash in Sanders County

LONEPINE — A 73-year-old Hot Springs woman died Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, near Lonepine in a two-vehicle crash.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:35 p.m. when a VW GTI driven by a 45-year-old Superior man struck the woman's vehicle was perpendicular in the westbound lane. The man was reportedly injured in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival. MHP reported that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

As of Sept. 29, 2026, MHP reports that 127 people have died on Montana roads, down 18.5 percent from last year's 156 deaths.