Human remains found in Lower Rock Creek identified as missing Granite County man Robert Cote

MISSOULA — Human remains discovered in the Lower Rock Creek area on October 4, 2026, have been identified as Robert Eugene Cote, who was reported missing on May 12, 2026, according to the Granite County Sheriff.

The Montana Crime Lab identified Cote. Foul play is not suspected, and his death is being ruled an accidental drowning.

Cote's four-wheeler was previously located in the water at Lower Rock Creek. Search and rescue teams from Granite and Missoula counties searched for Cote but could not locate him because of the water levels at the time.

The sheriff extended condolences to Cote's family and friends, and recognized the efforts of the search and rescue teams and everyone involved in the search.

