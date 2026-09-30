Hungry Horse man arrested on suspicion of shooting at neighbor following dispute

A Hungry Horse man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a neighbor following a dispute, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Reginald Walker Jr., 58, was booked into the Flathead County jail on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide.

The sheriff's office detective division and crime scene team are investigating and continuing to process the scene and conduct follow-up interviews.

Anyone with information or surveillance video connected to this case should call detectives at 406-758-5600 or email tips@flatheadcounty.gov.