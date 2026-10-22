Hunting season a top wildlife management method for Salish and Kootenai Tribes

PABLO, MT — October has long been an important hunting month for the Séliš and Ql̓ispé people. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are using the season to share traditional teachings while reminding hunters about wildlife stewardship.

As hunting season kicks off in the Mission Valley, it is one of many tools the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes use to manage game populations.

Payton Adams, a wildlife biologist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, has been hunting for years. While tribal members can hunt year-round under tribal regulations, those rules serve a larger purpose of providing food and helping manage wildlife populations.

"It is some tribal members' main source of food…It is important for us to keep that open and accessible and for there still to be animals for generations to come," Adams said.

The tribes also use testing as a wildlife management tool, with testing sites from Elmo to Ravalli. Adams encourages hunters to bring in harvested deer the day of the harvest or the following day.

"Disease is something that threatens the future of our herds," Adams said.

The tribes have identified only two positive cases of chronic wasting disease, in 2023 and 2025. The testing helps them stay ahead of potential threats.

Another concern is the warmer-than-usual fall weather, which means bears remain active.

"If you have to leave an animal, try your best to quarter it and hang it and keep it away from black bears and grizzlies," Adams said.

Non-tribal hunters can also take part in bird-hunting opportunities on tribal lands where permitted, but the main goal remains respect for wildlife.

"Respect the animals you are hunting. By respecting them, use as much as you can. Don't let anything go to waste," Adams said.

For more information on regulations, visit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.