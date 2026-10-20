It's a big week for Missoula on Jeopardy!

Missoula is basking in the spotlight on Jeopardy! this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, an entire category called "Inside Missoula" will be included in the game, where contestants will be asked various trivia questions about Missoula.

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 22, a Missoula-based contestant will appear on the show.

Carson Davis works in the trees and shrubbery department at a local nursery, has a favorite tree called Gus the Giant Larch, and enjoys cross-country at Yellowstone National Park, according to a bio provided by Sony Pictures, which produces Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! airs at 6 p.m. across all CBS stations in Montana.