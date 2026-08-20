Kalispell police take 88-year-old man into custody after reported weapon assault

KALISPELL — An 88-year-old Kalispell man was taken into custody Wednesday night following a reported assault with a weapon on the city's west side.

The Kalispell Police Department responded in force to the 500 block of 10th Street West at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault with a weapon.

Roger Grilley, 88, of Kalispell, was safely taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but there is no ongoing threat to the community related to the incident.

Anyone with questions or additional information about the incident is asked to contact Patrol Captain Chad Fetveit at (406) 758-7790.

