KALISPELL — As the city of Kalispell prepares to host President Trump on Wednesday, MTN spoke with a few residents ahead of the event to hear their opinions on the rally.

WATCH THE STORY:

Kalispell residents react to President Trump's scheduled visit

Residents outside the Flathead County Elections Center voiced their opinions with mixed feelings on the President’s visit.

Bruce Speer and his wife have VIP tickets to Majestic Valley Arena and are both looking forward to seeing the president in person.

“It's a privilege to be able to attend something where the president's at,” Speer said. “He's personally speaking, and so we don't take that for granted. We think that's worth our time and effort.”

Other residents like Myron Harms say they are excited to see the president come to a small area like the Flathead Valley.

“I think it's kind of amazing really to come to a smaller place,” Harms said. “Usually they go to the bigger cities, and I think it's really cool that he's coming.”

But others are not as excited about the appearance, such as Greg Durling, who believes having the president here is a waste of time and resources.

“I guess I find it kind of unusual that he'd be coming here,” Durling said. “You know, and as far as what I think about it, I guess I'd sooner he not come here.”

President Trump is expected to speak at Majestic Valley Arena Wednesday around 5:50 p.m.

