KPAX programming update for Friday, March 17, 2023

There will be a change in regular programming on KPAX on Friday, March 17, 2023, due to the NCAA basketball "March Madness" tournament.

Our evening newscast on Friday will air at 4 p.m., followed by CBS Evening News at 4:30 p.m.

March Madness basketball coverage starts at 5 p.m.

If you can't watch us at 4 p.m., catch the KPAX 5:30 News at its normal time on the KPAX Streaming App for Roku and other devices.

And be sure to stay with KPAX as #14 Montana State Bobcats take on #3 Kansas State on KPAX at 7:40 p.m. Go 'Cats!