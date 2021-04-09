Lewis and Clark County expanding vaccine availability to neighboring counties, cancels last two weeks of clinics

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has expanded their drive-thru mass vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds to include individuals age 16 and older in four neighboring counties.

Effective immediately, all residents age 16 and older from Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell, and Meagher counties can attend any LCPH clinic at the fairgrounds in addition to Lewis and Clark residents.

All individuals age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

LCPH say the decision to include our surrounding counties stems from a need to better streamline processes and ensure efficient use of vaccine supply.

MTN reported Wednesday that LCPH budgeted 750 Pfizer vaccines for that day’s clinic, but didn’t need all of them. They set aside another 750 for a clinic on Tuesday, when they had about 670 people sign up.

On Monday, they made 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine available, and fewer than 500 were used. As of Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of appointments were still available next week.

An appointment is required to attend any of the drive-thru clinics and can be made at any time on LCPH’s COVID-19 HUB.

In addition to opening clinics to neighboring counties, the last two weeks of appointment dates are now closed to new bookings.

Any individuals who booked appointments for May 4th or 5th or May 11th or 12th will be called and offered alternative options.

The final first-dose Pfizer clinic at the Fairgrounds will take place at on April 28. After that date, the clinics will continue to operate until all second dose clinics are completed on May 19.

While the drive-thru mass vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds will be closing, there will be many other ways for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine including local pharmacies, community health centers and local hospitals.

In addition, following the closure of the drive-thru clinic at the Fairground, the Vaccine Team will pivot to smaller, location-based pop-up clinics in the community.