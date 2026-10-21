Libertarian Patrick McCracken vows no new wars if elected to eastern Montana House seat

KALISPELL — Libertarian Patrick McCracken is one of four candidates vying for Montana’s Eastern Congressional House seat.

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Eastern Congressional House candidate profile: Patrick McCracken

McCracken joins incumbent republican Troy Downing, Democrat Brian Miller and Independent candidate Michael Eisenhauer on the US House District 2 ballot.

McCracken is a fourth-generation Montanan from Billings and currently lives in Columbia Falls. He’s running as a Libertarian candidate.

“No to new wars, no to borrowing money to fight new wars, and no to sending our sons and daughters to die in new wars,” said McCracken.

McCracken works as a gold account executive for Blanchard and Company. He said the war with Iran made him want to share his voice with Montana voters.

“We don’t need to be on the other side of the world fighting foreign enemies when the real enemy we have as an American people is in Washington, D.C.,” said McCracken.

MTN News asked McCracken about issues he would focus on if elected by voters.

“Inflation, debt, unfunded mandates, our liabilities to the retirees coming up, Medicaid and Medicare and Social Security. We’re taking $5 trillion a year at the government level in receipts, and we’re spending $7 trillion. We have $40 trillion in debt and $140 trillion in unfunded liabilities,” said McCracken.

McCracken believes he’s the right fit to serve Montanans.

“There’s economics that work for the people, and there’s economics that work for the people in power. I’m for economics that works for the people. We’ve got to stop spending our grandchildren’s inheritance on today’s spending,” said McCracken.

FULL INTERVIEW: