6 injured in Billings crash

In Billings, a serious accident on Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West sent at least 6 patients to the hospital to the hospital on Friday night.

The Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said at least some of the injuries are considered critical.

Q2 News knows the accident involved at least 2 SUVs and there were reports that four people were stuck inside one of the vehicles.

Those patients did have to be extricated.

Q2 News talked with one witness on the scene who said one of the SUVs flew through the intersection striking the other vehicle.

Broadwater Avenue was closed between 2nd and 4th streets until early Saturday morning.

Billings police said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.