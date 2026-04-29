Arlee couple transforms old feed store into food truck, community gathering space

ARLEE — Kimberly Haynes and her husband, TJ Haynes, say they always wanted to give back to the small town of Arlee, where they grew up.

When the old Headley Feed Store went up for sale, they transformed it into a gathering place and opened Backcountry Camp Cookin', a food truck specializing in home-cooked meals.

"It's special for me to offer this and give back to our community, because we're all just a big family," Haynes said.

The business started with Haynes' love for cooking, both at home and in the backcountry for her family.

She spent countless hours prepping meals for backcountry adventures before combining those passions to open the food truck.

"My husband and I love taking our horses in the backcountry. Being in the woods is like our church," Haynes said.

It is not just the food that brings comfort, but also the area inside the transformed feed store.

The owners wanted it to be a place where the community comes together.

"Our goal and mission for Backcountry is just to provide for our local community here in Arlee. Have a good place to eat, a good sit down," TJ Haynes said.

"I am a mom at heart, so giving back that comfort to the community is a good feeling," Kimberly Haynes said.

The food and atmosphere are already resonating with the people of Arlee.

"It's really, really good. It's really fresh, and the workers are great," a customer said.

"It is like a big family," TJ Haynes said.

Backcountry Camp Cookin’ hopes to expand its services and build an on-site kitchen and a tap house.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.