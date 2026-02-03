Company seeks extension before building data center near Butte

BUTTE — The company proposing to build a large data center near Butte is seeking an extension on its land purchase agreement.

Sabey Data Centers recently requested a year-long extension of the purchase agreement to continue its due diligence as it prepares plans to place a data center on the 600-acre site at the Montana Connections industrial park south of Butte.

The Washington-based company originally planned to make a decision on the agreement by Feb. 11.

The extension will give the community more time to learn about this center, which has been a topic of controversy and concern for some.

“We can have more discussions; the ad hoc committee is meeting every Tuesday to talk about getting factual information out to our community about what potential impact or benefit or anything that this could bring to Butte and the surrounding area,” Butte Community Development Director Karen Byrnes said.

Butte’s Council of Commissioners is expected to vote on the extension request at its Feb. 4th meeting.