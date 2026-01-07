Crews working to restore KPAX to streaming after fiber line damaged

Crews are working to repair a damaged fiber-optic line in Wyoming that has cut the feed for KPAX and other Montana Television Network stations on streaming channels including YouTube TV, Paramount Plus and Hulu Plus.

The damage occurred about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5., by a railroad track near Cody, Wyo.

Affected stations include KPAX in Missoula, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings.

The streaming stations are airing national CBS programming in place of local news.

Local news programming remains available over the air, on cable and through DirectTV and Dish Network.

No timetable for repairs has been determined.