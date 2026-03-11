Eight years later, deputies still search for answers in Susan Wood's death

MISSOULA — Eight years after her death, Missoula investigators are still searching for answers in the case of 45-year-old Susan "Susie" Wood.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said a jogger found Wood lying unconscious near the intersection of Coal Mine Road and Otis Street. It was Saturday, March 3, 2018 around 8:30 p.m.

MCSO Susan "Susie" Wood was found on Coal Mine Road near the intersection with Otis Street in Missoula

She was taken to St. Patrick's Medical Center, where she died 13 days later.

At first, deputies believed Wood was the victim of a hit and run. Through further investigation, they discovered the blunt force trauma she suffered did not align with a crash.

Investigators said in 2018 they collected surveillance video from the surrounding businesses to paint a picture of her last known movements.

MCSO Susan "Susie" Wood was last seen wearing a pink Jacket with brass buttons on March 3, 2018. She was 5'4" and weighed 260 lbs.

At 6:34 p.m., Wood was seen at Albertsons wearing a pink jacket with brass buttons buying snacks for her evening shift. Minutes later surveillance video captured Wood walking by the Target store entrance, through the Lowe's shopping area, and across the grass berm by Costco to reach the Reserve Street bridge.

She was last seen on video at 7:00 p.m. walking up the Reserve Street bridge.

Because she was found on Coal Mine Road at 8:30 p.m., investigators believe someone offered Wood a ride near the intersections of Stockyard and Reserve.

MCSO said they believe that she jumped out of the moving vehicle to escape, rolled under, and was hit by the rear wheels.

Wood was seen carrying a red or maroon backpack, which police did not find at the scene. She was also missing her cell phone, an LG Extravert 2, that deputies said she always carried with her.

This year, MCSO assigned the case to the Cold Case Unit who is digging into that old surveillance footage and conducting new interviews.

MCSO said the unit is also digging into the evidence with the hope there may be new technology to warrant re-testing the evidence.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who recalls seeing anything suspicious near the intersection of Stockyard Road and Reserve on March 3, 2018, or has any information related to the case or the missing items, to call MCSO at 406-258-3348 or dial 911.