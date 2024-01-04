'Disruptive passenger' forces Bozeman-bound flight from Dallas to make emergency landing in Amarillo

BOZEMAN — An unruly passenger reportedly caused an American Airlines flight headed to Bozeman from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

According to CBS News Texas, the passenger was taken off the plane and arrested by law enforcement on charges of interference with a flight crew.

Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and his wife, Erna, were on the flight. Erna Gallagher recorded and shared video of the incident with MTN News.

In the video, the man can be seen in an altercation with a flight attendant before being subdued and taken off the plane.

Developing story. Check back for updates.



Trending stories at KBZK.com

