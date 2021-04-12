First 'Living Art Festival' in Missoula entertains locals

MISSOULA — On Sunday, Missoulians were given a chance to watch some live performances for free.

The first-ever Living Art Festival served as an opportunity for folks to come out and observe various performing artists.

Among them were circus performers, musicians, and living statues.

The UM Circus Club was the organizer behind the event which took place on the University of Montana Oval.

The event was designed as an initiative to facilitate reconnection and community wellness after a year of COVID-19, according to a press release.

"The Living Art Festival is a chance for people to get out and enjoy the performance art that so many people around our community put on, whether we know about it our not," Volunteer Morgan Starnes told MTN News.

"I feel like it's always hard to catch the various events that people are performing at, and it's a great way to bring them all together in one area, so they can be enjoyed by hopefully more people," she continued.

While this is the first event of its kind, Starnes told MTN News they might plan another one in the future, depending on its initial success.