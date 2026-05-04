KALISPELL — 1,131 acres of undeveloped land just five miles from Kalispell, directly south of Herron Park, are now permanently protected thanks to a community partnership decades in the making.

"It's a wild trail, and it would be sacrilegious to have that trail run through a subdivision,” said Foys to Blacktail Trails volunteer Jim Watson.

For 25 years, Watson has worked with Foys to Blacktail Trails, which created a 13.5-mile trail system that connects Herron Park in Kalispell to Blacktail Mountain in Lakeside.

More than 1,100 acres, including 3.5 miles of existing ridgetop trail, are now permanently protected for recreational use as part of the Foys to Blacktail Community Forest Project.

"And if you’re looking into the future — 100, 200, 500 years — this is something we really needed to do," said Watson.

Flathead Land Trust is now the sole owner of the land after purchasing the property from the Griffith Family Foundation.

Flathead Land Trust Executive Director Paul Travis said funding for the purchase came through the U.S. Forest Service Legacy Program and 11 individual donors working with the Whitefish Community Foundation.

"Based on circumstances and timing and just having all the right people come together at the right time, we’re able to make it work, secure it, and will now be able to protect in perpetuity, so it's a great win for the community," said Travis.

Travis said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will now serve as the holder of the conservation easement, contingent on approval from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

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1,131 acres near Herron Park in Kalispell permanently protected

If approved, ownership of the land will transfer from Flathead Land Trust to Foys to Blacktail Trails for long-term stewardship.

"Public access and the conservation values on this property will be protected forever, and that includes no residential or commercial development on this property, you know it's really just going to be natural the way that it is," Travis added.

Foys to Blacktail Trails Executive Director Nathan Russell said his team will focus on sustainable forest health, protecting wildlife habitat and expanding nonmotorized recreation.

"We're constantly hearing from trail users of this system, 'Hey what if you could do this? What about that?' And we kind of have a bit of a whiteboard now to dream a little bit and to envision what a new experience might look like for our multi-use users," said Russell.

Now that the property is secured, the next phase of fundraising includes long-term stewardship and maintenance.

Flathead Land Trust and Foys to Blacktail Trails have launched a joint public fundraising campaign to raise $350,000.

For more information, visit flatheadlandtrust.org or foystoblacktailtrails.org.