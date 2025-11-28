900+ Flathead Valley residents still without power Friday

KALISPELL — Power outages affected more than 1,000 customers across the Flathead Valley overnight, with Flathead Valley Electric Cooperative crews working to restore service to multiple areas.

The outages impacted several parts of the service territory, including the west side of Kalispell, Smith Valley/Kila area, south of Lake Blaine, and Essex.

As of Friday morning, there were 21 reported outages, with over 900 customers without service. Just over 200 customers have had their power restored.

Overnight, crews made significant progress in restoring power to areas such as Smith Valley/Kila and Downtown Kalispell. However, crews continue to work on other areas that remain offline, and new weather-related outages have developed.

Crews are being dispatched to address the new outages as they occur. The cooperative is asking customers to check the outage map for the most up-to-date information on restoration efforts.

The utility company said it appreciates customers' patience and understanding as crews work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.