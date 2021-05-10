A Waiting Child: Johnathan

KALISPELL — This month’s A Waiting Child features Johnathan, a book-loving and energetic 12-year-old who will bring a lot of joy and smiles to a family.

Johnathan is an energetic 12-year-old boy who loves to read, in fact, he reads three grades above his own age group.

“I do have a ninth-grade reading level,” said Johnathan who is in the sixth grade.

He loves Harry Potter specifically the 5th book, the Order of the Phoenix.

Johnathan would describe himself as an extraordinary kid

“Fantastic, amazing and creative,” said Johnathan.

He loves P.E. class because he gets to be outside.

He also enjoys riding his mountain bike, folfing, and would love to have a family that is active AND has pets.

“I want them to have a German Sheperd or a Pug or both, a video game console, I also would like them to work for search and rescue, and also like them to like the sports football, hockey and baseball,” said Johnathan.

Not only that, but he has big aspirations when he grows up...

“I want to be a C.I.A agent or construction worker and later on when I retire, I want to own a bakery,” said Johnathan.

Additional information about adoption and fostering can be found by contacting Miranda Sanderson at miranda.sanderson@mt.gov or (406) 303-0287.

You can contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services for information about adoption and/or fostering at 1-866-9-FOSTER (1-866-936-7837).

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child and Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.