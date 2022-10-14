Abandoned huskies up for adoption at Flathead County Animal Shelter

KALISPELL — 17 dogs that were abandoned near Martin City in late September are now up for adoption from the Flathead County Animal Shelter.

The huskies and husky mixed dogs range anywhere from puppies to 6 months old and were abandoned in the Doris Creek area.

One abandoned dog was shot, killed, and skinned when a woman claimed she thought it was a wolf pup.

Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett said a few of the dogs initially tested positive for PARVO, a contagious virus infecting dogs, but all are now completely healthy.

He said all huskies have been microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered.

He said they are now looking for happy homes.

“They’re happy, typical huskies, they’re verbal and playful and they will make somebody great companions,” added Bennett.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents involving the killing of one husky and the abandonment near Doris Creek remain under investigation.

Those who would like to adopt a husky are asked to contact the animal shelter to set up an appointment at (406) 752-1546.

