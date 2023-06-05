Alabama teen dies in Highway 2 crash near Marion

KALISPELL — A 17-year-old girl from Alabama died in a Saturday afternoon one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in the Flathead.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the Marion area.

MHP reports the teen was heading around a curve on the westbound side of the road when her vehicle left the road.

The victim then overcorrected and her Subraru Legacy began to spin out. The vehicle then rolled over.

MHP is continuing to investigate the crash. The victim's name has not been released.